The Northern Daily Leader
Home/Community/Community News
Community

A Nundle walking group is helping fundraise for the Murrurundi swimming pool

RC
By Rachel Clark
Updated May 21 2023 - 7:03pm, first published 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nundle walking group members Rachel Webster, Megan Trousdale and Natasha Moore. Picture by Peter Hardin.
Nundle walking group members Rachel Webster, Megan Trousdale and Natasha Moore. Picture by Peter Hardin.

A Nundle-based walking group is preparing to go the distance to raise money for a pool at Murrurundi.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
RC

Rachel Clark

Journalist

Rachel is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader covering general news. Prior to this, she worked in various media outlets across Sydney. Do you have a story? Email Rachel at rachel.clark@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Community News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.