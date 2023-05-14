A Nundle-based walking group is preparing to go the distance to raise money for a pool at Murrurundi.
Participants will complete a 42-kilometre trek from Timor Station to Nundle, with all funds raised going towards fixing up the Murrurundi swimming pool and providing kids with additional swimming lessons.
"It's all about small town communities, helping other small town communities," walking group member Natasha Moore said.
"Because without other communities helping each other we wouldn't get where we need to be."
READ ALSO:
Participants will journey over terrains of both tar and dirt through the iconic Crawney Pass.
Each kilometre completed per participant means another dollar for the pool.
"It's great to help give back to another community, that is helping to support their local kids," she said.
The Nundle walking group was formed by six local mums who wanted a healthy reset and to get back into physical activity after being stuck inside due to lockdown.
"It started by doing Febfast and we jumped onto a whole range of healthy habits," group leader Rachel Webster said.
"We started walking and thought it'd be fun to an event. Then we saw this 42-km trek and felt like a good thing to do."
Mrs Webster said the fundraiser is all about recognising another small community and just 'helping out'.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Rachel is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader covering general news. Prior to this, she worked in various media outlets across Sydney. Do you have a story? Email Rachel at rachel.clark@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Rachel is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader covering general news. Prior to this, she worked in various media outlets across Sydney. Do you have a story? Email Rachel at rachel.clark@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.