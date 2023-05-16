After a 10-year hiatus, the Northcott disability ball will return in 2023, bigger and better than ever.
The event, which this year is a debutante ball, will take on the theme 'This Is Me' inspired by the award-winning film, The Greatest Showman.
Organisers want the ball to highlight people with disability and celebrate their lives within the Tamworth community.
Northcott Spring Ball project leader Michael Ticehurst said he and his team are excited to see the event return after a long absence.
"The aim for us is around capacity building, around networking again, and having fun," Mr Ticehurst said.
"Having a bit of a party and dressing up. The lads will look great in their suits and the girls will look stunning in their dresses."
The ball will see 22 nominated debs and their partners from the disability community debut at the spring festivities, in October this year.
Preparations are already under way, with five debs selected and dance classes to begin in a few months.
Mr Ticehurst said that after three years of COVID lockdowns, the ball will be a great opportunity for members of the community to reconnect.
"They've lost social contact with their mates, their community and they're not out doing things they did previously before COVID, and we can resurrect that for them," Mr Ticehurst said.
The event will also be a fundraiser, with all proceeds to go back into Northcott facilities, where they will help in accessing resources.
"We're chasing a few things at the moment. Along with an accessible garden bed, more disability equipment with adaptive bikes, and we want to get a rickshaw," Mr Ticehurst said.
"Because there is a lot of people with disability who can experience biking by having someone ride them around."
Rachel is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader covering general news. Prior to this, she worked in various media outlets across Sydney. Do you have a story? Email Rachel at rachel.clark@austcommunitymedia.com.au
