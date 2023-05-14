Residents looking to shape up will have a new workout option this week with international fitness franchise Planet Fitness set to open its first New England location.
The new gym aims to fill a long-standing demand for 24-hour fitness centres in Tamworth, which Gym Manager Anne Saunders says is evident based on how many residents have already signed up.
"Pre-sale numbers have 940 members locked in and committed. That's incredible when we haven't opened yet," she said.
The new gym in West Tamworth will add to the ongoing Bridge Street business revamp.
Ms Saunders said there's a huge demand in Tamworth for a gym that welcomes newcomers and is proud of Planet Fitness' mission to create a "judgement-free zone".
"We're tapping into a market of people who aren't always comfortable in the gym, people who haven't gone a lot. We're looking to help them and cater to their needs and there's a huge market for that in Tamworth," she said.
Head of Marketing Gjenae Rosekelly said the pride of Planet Fitness is the accessibility of its membership pricing: five dollars a week for a basic membership which grants 24-hour access to the gym floor and a free program designed by one of their trainers.
For an additional five dollars per week, the gym offers a "black card spa" with hydro massage chairs and red light therapy.
"We believe fitness should be affordable, it shouldn't be a luxury to have a gym membership. It should just be something that everyone can access, come into, and enjoy," Ms Rosekelly said.
However, both plans have additional costs, a $39 annual membership fee and a $2 fortnightly transaction fee, meaning would-be gym goers will pay $91 in fees over the course of one year on top of their chosen membership.
Also, memberships can only be cancelled by filling out a form in-person or by sending a letter to the member's home club; they cannot be cancelled online or over the phone.
But the new business also means new jobs for locals; Planet Fitness has hired 14 Tamworthians so far.
"And that's going to need to grow once we're open," Ms Rosekelly said.
It's been a marathon getting the gym set up in the old Workies Club as part of the building's $12.5 million revival.
The opening date has moved around multiple times due to building delays, but the gym has locked in a grand opening: 7am on Monday, May 15.
"It's been a few years coming and we're so excited to finally open in Tamworth," Ms Rosekelly said.
She said as an "apology" for the delays, gym access will be free for the first 10 days from opening.
