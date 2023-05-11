The 13th annual Armidale Reconciliation Bridge Walk will take place on Sunday, May 28.
Local reconciliation group, ANTaR Armidale has been holding its annual Bridge Walk on the Sunday in Reconciliation Week every year since 2010.
It commemorates the Sydney Bridge Walk held in 2000 when 300,000 people walked across the Harbour Bridge and the word "Sorry" was written across the sky.
The Bridge Walk is held during National Reconciliation Week - a time for all Australians to learn about our shared histories, cultures and achievements, and to explore how each of us can join the national reconciliation effort.
READ ALSO:
"Each year Aboriginal and non-Aboriginal people walk together across Stephen's Bridge, do a circuit of the park and then gather to listen to short speeches and enjoy Aboriginal entertainment," ANTaR convenor Diana Eades said.
"It is a great opportunity to meet and chat with friends, old and new, enjoy the entertainment and have lunch together."
This year it will again feature local Aboriginal dancer and didgeridoo player Bob Blair, who works at the Armidale Aboriginal Cultural Centre and Keeping Place.
Since his training at NAISDA (the National Aboriginal and Islander Dance College), Mr Blair has been educating and entertaining young and old in many regions.
The Bridge Walk has become a popular outing for the community - everyone is invited and is welcome to come along and enjoy this friendly, fun, free event.
Bring a picnic - tea, coffee, sausages and some vegetarian alternatives will be provided.
Organised by Armidale ANTaR, the local reconciliation group, part of an independent, national network of organisations and individuals working in support of justice, rights and respect for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples.
The theme for National Reconciliation Week 2023 is Be a Voice for Generations.
The theme encourages all Australians to be a voice for reconciliation in tangible ways in our everyday lives - where we live, work and socialise.
Armidale ANTaR recognises wonderful support for our Bridge Walk from The Armidale Regional Council, Homes North Community Housing and Reconciliation New South Wales.
The walk starts at the picnic area near the Visitor Information Centre on the corner of Dumaresq and Marsh Streets.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.