ANTaR Armidale Bridge Walk for Reconciliation returns on May 28

By Newsroom
May 11 2023 - 12:30pm
Students on the bridge during a previous Reconciliation Bridge Walk. Picture supplied
The 13th annual Armidale Reconciliation Bridge Walk will take place on Sunday, May 28.

