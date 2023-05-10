The Northern Daily Leader
Former deputy premier Paul Toole addresses his NSW Nationals leadership loss

By Rachel Chamberlain
May 11 2023 - 9:00am
Former NSW deputy premier Paul Toole has broken his silence after losing his position as leader of the NSW Nationals, insisting he acted with integrity during his 18-month stint in the party's top job.

