People travelled from as far as Narrabri and Tamworth to join more than 150 locals on the Sustainable House Tour over two days in early May.
They visited eight open houses in Kentucky, Invergowrie, Uralla and Armidale.
This was the sixth bi-annual tour organised by Sustainable Living Armidale (SLA) showcasing local houses.
Organises said they got a message from a Tamworth couple after the two-day event, who said they had learnt a lot that would be put to use in an upcoming home renovation.
They also said they appreciated the way in which homeowners and SLA members were so generous in opening their homes and imparting a wealth of knowledge about their own renovation or new build.
Each of the houses was unique, all were modestly sized, but very different in every other aspect, four newly built, two were existing older houses that had a complete makeover, transforming cold, draughty houses into comfortable, low energy homes and two were extensions.
All of the homeowners were pleased with the level of interest in the way they had built, some of them architect-designed, some owner-designed.
"People were so intrigued," one owner said, "some making notes of the details of construction and insulation. We were really happy to share what we'd learnt from our building process."
The next SLA House Tour will be in 2025, and there will be a Backyard Garden Tour in 2024. Check out the SLA website for more information: www.slarmidale.org
