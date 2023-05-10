The Northern Daily Leader
Sustainable Living Armidale host homes tour

By Newsroom
Updated May 10 2023 - 3:12pm, first published 1:30pm
Eight homes welcomed visitors to inspect the features of the properties. Pictures supplied
People travelled from as far as Narrabri and Tamworth to join more than 150 locals on the Sustainable House Tour over two days in early May.

