The 2023 New England & North-West Landcare Conference is shaping up to be an 'adventure like no other'.
Tamworth Regional Landcare Association's (TRLA) chairman, Wayne Chaffey said the event in Tamworth on May 26 and 27 will involve workshops, tours and a gala dinner.
"Whether you are a primary producer, a home gardener, a hobby farmer on lifestyle acreage - there is something for everyone and, ultimately, everything for the planet", Mr Chaffey said.
Day 1 will explore the latest innovations, strategies, and best practices through the four conference streams: The 3 R's: Research, Rehydration & Resilience; Healthy Soil, Healthy Food; Community & Urban, and Citizen Science & Education, Mr Chaffey said.
Prize-winning travel and commercial photographer 'Mr Weedy" aka David Trood will be a special guest.
His passionate narrative of people and nature, shines through in his YouTube channel - The Weedy Garden.
Mr Trood's movie Down the Carrot Hole will screen just prior to the Adventure, at Tamworth Forum 6 Cinemas, on Thursday night May 24.
Indigenous food sources are also the flavour of the Adventure. Participants will learn about using native grains with Angela Pattison and Kerry Saunders, who have both been integral to the success of the Indigenous Grassland for Grain project, at Sydney University's Narrabri Campus.
Sydney-based providore and co-author of The Ethical Omnivore, Grant Hilliard, owner of Feather and Bone, will speak about Organic Foods for a Healthier Planet.
Future farmers and scientists from local schools will also be talking about their innovative learning programs.
Inverell vet and author of The Food Solution: Get truly healthy and save the planet one bite at a time, Dr Gundi Rhoades, will be the keynote speaker at the official awards dinner, where the Gomeroi Dancers will also perform alongside Tamworth guitarist, Anthony Walmsley accompanying Hester Fraser (Goldheist) from the House of Jazz Collective.
Day 2 of the conference on Saturday May 27 will encourage participants to get out and about for one of the Adventure Workshops.
TRLA Nursery is hosting a tour of their facility, including an informative discussion on building Indian Myna bird traps, a workshop with Mr Weedy on COMPASHI, soil bacteria and worm farms, followed by an Indigenous weaving workshop using native plants.
Option 2 will take participants further afield to Gowrie and Duri to see firsthand some landscape rehydration projects, while Option 3 is a field trip opportunity with the Local Lands Council to Boundary Rock.
"Landcare Adventure is a great opportunity to learn from and collaborate with like-minded individuals and organisations, as we strive to care for and protect our land and its resources," Mr Chaffey said.
Go to the TRLA website or Facebook page to register.
Nominations for regional Landcare Awards are now invited.
There are awards covering a range of categories, including:-
Winners will be announced at a gala Awards Dinner at the Mercure Events Centre on May 26.
Nominations can be made on-line by opening the TRLA website and clicking on the Nominations banner on the home page. Select the correct jotform, fill it in and submit.
Nominations are required by the end of this week, Friday 12 May.
