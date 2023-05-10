The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Latest News
What's on

Tamworth Regional Landcare Association will host the 2023 New England & North-West Landcare Conference

By Newsroom
Updated May 10 2023 - 2:07pm, first published 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dr Guy Roth will be a guest speaker at Landcare Adventure Conference.
Dr Guy Roth will be a guest speaker at Landcare Adventure Conference.

The 2023 New England & North-West Landcare Conference is shaping up to be an 'adventure like no other'.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.