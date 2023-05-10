The end of an era has sparked a very generous donation to the Westpac Rescue Helicopter Service.
For almost 25 years the Uralla Driver Reviver serviced the travelling public as they moved through the New England North West.
The volunteers giving of their time to promote road safety and help reduce the road toll by addressing fatigue-related road trauma.
A visit to the Uralla stop meant travellers could take a break for a free cup of coffee or tea, a biscuit and most importantly, a chance to stop and revive so drivers reach their destination safely.
But after more than two decades, the Uralla Committee "reluctantly and with great sadness" made the decision to cease their activities.
This was due mainly to the travel restrictions imposed during the COVID pandemic.
Now an agreement made years ago will benefit the region's rescue service.
It comes after the Committee agreed that in the event of them stepping back from providing a Driver Reviver facility, the land they operated on would be sold and the main beneficiary would be the Westpac Rescue Helicopter Service (WRHS).
And so the land was sold in 2022 and now a donation has been made to the Service for the amount of $170,000, money that will directly assist in the operation of the Tamworth Base.
"We are so happy and proud the committee is able to assist the service in saving lives across our region, something very much aligned with the Driver Reviver committee's values," spokesperson for the Uralla committee, Merle Wilkinson said.
Westpac Rescue Helicopter Service CEO Richard Jones OAM said it was a very "generous donation from a committee who has played a valuable role in the region for almost 25 years in curbing the road toll arising from fatigue related accidents."
"Our crews know all to well the ultimate outcome of travellers who push the limits on long trips in regional areas," Mr Jones said.
"Whilst the Uralla Driver Reviver has closed, this generous donation will provide a lasting legacy of their contribution that will go towards the operation of our Tamworth Base, assisting us to be ready to respond 24/7 in the unfortunate event that drivers in the region need our assistance."
