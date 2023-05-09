The Northern Daily Leader
What's in the 2023/24 Federal budget for regional Australia and agriculture

Jamieson Murphy
By Jamieson Murphy
May 10 2023 - 8:00am
Funding for dam projects 'redirected to fund other government priorities' in the budget
LABOR splashed hundreds of millions for climate-smart agriculture and disaster resilience in this week's budget, but cut almost $900 million in water infrastructure, including $595 million for the Dungowan Dam project, which it "redirected to fund other government priorities".

