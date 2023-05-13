An on-going shortage of volunteer firefighters within regional villages could pose a higher risk to residents during the bushfire season later this year.
NSW Rural Fire Service (RFS) district manager for Tamworth Inspector Bron Waters, told the Leader, the brigades struggling to find volunteers at the moment include Nundle, Hanging Rock, Bendemeer, Dungowan, and Woolomin.
RFS Nundle volunteer firefighter Perry Steadman said despite the number of trained firefighters within the area, there is a limited number who are able to turn out for activities and fires.
"Some of these people work and that affects availability ... the average person wouldn't be interested, unless it's a full-out fire or something of that nature," he said.
Mr Steadman said many tend to opt out of volunteering due to the time sacrifice.
"When people find out they have to commit to a couple of weekends of training courses to get the basics of firefighting, they tend to shy away a bit," he said.
"It's not as though you can turn up, jump on a fire truck, and then go to a fire. You need to have a little bit of knowledge."
Since transferring from the Kootingal to the Nundle brigade Mr Steadman said he has noticed a huge difference.
"They [Kootingal] don't seem to have a problem getting members as they are closer to town. The further you get away from town, you get smaller groups of people," he said.
Over the last three years La Nina has brought cooler, rainy weather, resulting in a flourish of vegetation and overgrowth.
As the country begins to enter El Nino the hot, dry conditions could lead to drought, heatwaves and extreme bushfires.
"It's been quiet for the last few seasons and we've come out of another quiet season," he said.
"But the chances are the next season could go a little bit hotter, due to the amount of growth."
The decrease in the volunteer workforce is due to a mixture of variables, Ms Waters said, as residents feel they are unable to fully commit to the role.
"Sometimes people don't think about joining, or they need to be asked to join," she said.
"The busier their lives got, they think they don't have time to join. But in all honestly we only need what people can give."
