IT'S out with the old and in with the new, as Tamworth MP Kevin Anderson steps into the world of art and heritage.
The incumbent MP took on a new suite of shadow ministries when he was sworn into parliament on Tuesday.
Mr Anderson, who is serving his first term in opposition, said as Shadow Minister for Arts and Heritage he would "work alongside" the arts industry to get the best outcome.
"There's lots of different components of art and culture in our communities that make up the fabric of our society," he said.
Locally, he said he would work "hand in glove" with Tamworth Regional Council to get plans for a new arts and cultural precinct back in the spotlight.
When it comes to heritage, the Tamworth MP said he was excited to continue work to preserve the Manilla viaduct.
"The Manilla viaduct has been considered by the Heritage Council of NSW to be listed under the state heritage register," he said.
"That is big news."
Mr Anderson also retained his racing and gaming portfolio.
He said losing the water portfolio to Cootamundra MP Steph Cooke was "swings and roundabouts".
With his first time working in opposition, Mr Anderson said he would "keep banging the drum for Tamworth", just like he did when he was in government.
His first day back in parliament comes after the Nationals dumped leader Paul Toole, and elected Dubbo MP Dugald Saunders.
Northern Tablelands MP Adam Marshall described the party's infighting as "embarrassing".
"Now that it's done, I hope that everyone will now settle down and focus on the jobs they were sent to Macquarie Street to do," Mr Marshall said.
"People need to pull their heads in now and get down to the real work."
Tess Kelly is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, reporting mostly on Tamworth Regional Council, Gunnedah Shire Council, Liverpool Plains Shire Council and roads.
