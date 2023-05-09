The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Latest News

Tamworth MP Kevin Anderson pledges to work 'hand in glove' with arts industry, Northern Tablelands MP Adam Marshall calls out party infighting

Tess Kelly
By Tess Kelly
Updated May 9 2023 - 5:13pm, first published 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tamworth MP Kevin Anderson was sworn in to state parliament on Tuesday. Picture supplied
Tamworth MP Kevin Anderson was sworn in to state parliament on Tuesday. Picture supplied

IT'S out with the old and in with the new, as Tamworth MP Kevin Anderson steps into the world of art and heritage.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tess Kelly

Tess Kelly

Journalist

Tess Kelly is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, reporting mostly on Tamworth Regional Council, Gunnedah Shire Council, Liverpool Plains Shire Council and roads. Story tips can be sent to tess.kelly@austcommunitymedia.com.au and you can keep up with what's happening around the region via @TessKelly_ on Twitter.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.