Australia's best kept secret is in the first crunch of a freshly baked handcrafted beef pie from Nundle, near Tamworth.
They are so delicious that all 700 sold out within hours at the launch of the Nundle Pie Company's pop-up stall at a local market on May 7, and they have been going strong ever since.
Co-owner and head chef Brad Tisdell said the idea for a top-quality pie business was born out of a conversation with Ben and Laura Pratt, the owners of the local caravan park, during his visit to Nundle about two years ago.
"I just fell in love with the place. It's such a great little town," Mr Tisdell said.
"We wanted to come up with a business that would promote the town and entice people to visit. So we came up with the Nundle Pie Company."
Mr Tisdell said shortly before the idea came about, he had to close the restaurant in Vietnam he was about to open, because border restrictions during COVID prevented him from returning to the South East Asian nation.
He had returned home at the time to visit his mother in Australia.
"But it's worked out so much better because the pie company is just unreal," Mr Tisdell said.
"And the response we have received from the public is amazing."
Mr Tisdell and the Pratts are among four people working in the commercial kitchen in Nundle, including Mr Pratt's father, an experienced pastry chef of about 40 years.
There, it takes about 10 hours to smoke the meat to brisket perfection.
Mr Pratt, owner of Fossickers Tourist Park, said he and Mr Tisdell became good mates during his frequent visits to pan for gold in the Peel River there during the days of the pandemic.
"Brad had done a fair bit of travelling and had tried some great pies," Mr Pratt said.
"I was a bit green to the subculture of craft-made pies but Brad was right into it.
"Since then I've found out there's a really strong following and a lot of pie aficionados who travel a lot seeking out a great pie."
Mr and Mrs Pratt are also relatively new to Nundle, having moved there from the Kimberley in Western Australia about 12 months ago to set up the caravan park.
They intend to entice tourists into Nundle via the temptation of their steaming hot brisket pies, either plain, or spiced with mac and cheese, cheeseburger, jalapenos or cheese and bacon, by selling them at markets around the region.
Vegetarian and gluten-free versions are likely to be available further down the track.
Eventually, Mr Pratt said, they would like to open a "bricks and mortar" store in Nundle.
For the time being, however, locals can find out where the mega four centimetre deep and 12.5 cm diameter pies will be sold by visiting their Facebook page.
