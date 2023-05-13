The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Latest News
Business

The Nundle Pie Company has set up a kitchen in Nundle

RG
By Rachel Gray
May 14 2023 - 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brad Tisdell with fellow Nundle Pie Company co-founder Laura Pratt at the Currabubula Boutique Markets on May 7. Picture supplied
Brad Tisdell with fellow Nundle Pie Company co-founder Laura Pratt at the Currabubula Boutique Markets on May 7. Picture supplied

Australia's best kept secret is in the first crunch of a freshly baked handcrafted beef pie from Nundle, near Tamworth.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
RG

Rachel Gray

Journalist

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.