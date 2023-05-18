Ahoy maties - get ready to walk the plank for a worthy cause.
Local musician Al Buchan is hosting a National Pirate Day fundraiser at The Press - Basement Bar in Tamworth on Friday, May 19, to raise both treasure and awareness for kids with brain cancer.
Mr Buchan said the event has expanded this year to include both kids and their families to come along and dress up as a buccaneer.
His band, Al & the Buchaneers will be taking to the stage on the night, along with holding a number of activities, including both an adult and kids costume contest, and a kids talent quest, that has a number of prizes up for grabs.
"Invite everyone to have a sing, recite a poem, there is also a piano at The Press, so if one of the children is talented that way," he said.
"We'll have guitars and more that they may play or they may want to tell a joke.
"You never know kids are unpredictable and that is one of the beauties of children."
Entry to the Pirate Party is free, money raised through donations will go towards research into childhood brain cancer.
The kids cancer project is an independent national charity, completing important research into finding less harmful treatments for childhood cancer.
Activities get under way from 6pm at The Press on the corner of Brisbane and Marius streets.
There is free pizza for kids who take part in the Talent Quest. Children must leave the premises by 10pm.
So sink me! and Yo, ho, ho! Shiver me timbers, batten down the hatches, come on me hearties it's all for a good cause.
Rachel is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader covering general news. Prior to this, she worked in various media outlets across Sydney. Do you have a story? Email Rachel at rachel.clark@austcommunitymedia.com.au
