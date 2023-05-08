When Lemuel Silisia arrived in Australia, he had one dream.
The young Solomon Islander set foot in the country for the first time in 2021 as an amateur boxer hoping to support his family back home by working in the local abattoir.
But in the back of his mind, his real goal was to fight in the professional ranks.
Initially, that seemed a ways off. Silisia had hoped to fight in the 2024 Olympics by qualifying through the Pacific Games later this year. However, when an opportunity opened up to make his professional debut in front of a Tamworth crowd, Silisia couldn't say no.
"This was the dream," he said.
"I didn't dream of anything else when I started, just to become a professional boxer. To inspire kids back home to think that if I can do it, they can do it too.
"It's a real dream come true."
As he entered the latter half of his 20s, Silisia knew that time was a precious commodity in his boxing career. The Paris Olympics were a goal, certainly, but primarily driven by his desire to represent the Solomon Islands on the international stage.
Internally, Silisia was conflicted. On one hand, he wanted to make his country proud, but on the other, he knew precious years of a potential professional career were slipping away the longer he fought as an amateur.
So when One2Boxing head coach, Jamie Carroll, announced the upcoming City vs Country Fight Night to be held in Tamworth on July 1, Silisia knew it was the perfect chance to become a professional.
"Life is just too short," he said.
"I'm nearly in my 30s now, it's better to chase my dream ... It's like a blessing that this fell [in Tamworth]."
It is a change that Carroll knows will suit Silisia. As an amateur, he was occasionally hamstrung by his inherent patience, and never fitted the more fast-paced approach needed for the sport.
But as a professional, the veteran coach is fully aware of the danger that Silisia poses with his concussive power.
"I think Lems' greatest strength is his incredible punching power," Carroll said.
"And he's not a real fast-tempo fighter. The switch to the pros has always been on the cards with Lems, and he'll get to showcase that on July 1."
Though he is still a relative newcomer to Tamworth, Silisia will headline the card and, Carroll believes, will have no trouble drawing local support.
"Tamworth's embraced Lems, he's become a big part of the community," Carroll said.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.