POLICE have been called in to investigate what sparked a fierce fire that erupted in a backyard in the early hours of Monday.
About 3.30am on May 8, multiple residents called triple zero to report flames leaping from a backyard in Cowper Street in Wee Waa.
Fire and Rescue NSW deployed its Wee Waa brigade to the blaze and arrived to find a backyard shed engulfed by fire.
Crews, who called for backup, got to work using breathing apparatus gear to get closer to the flames.
It took more than an hour-and-a-half for a team of 12 firefighters to bring the fierce blaze under control, and stop it from spreading to neighbouring properties.
Crews managed to stop the fire from jumping to a neighbouring carport and caravan, but both suffered heat damage.
Police were alerted to the early morning blaze and the cause is under investigation.
