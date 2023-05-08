"IT'S getting out of the house, off the machines, and getting out there and about."
Tamworth locals have a new spot to sit, eat and be merry outside, thanks to The Pub Angling Club and president Wayne Daly.
The club dedicated the morning of Saturday, May 6, to concreting and putting in a table right on the Peel River at Jewry Street near the low level crossing.
READ ALSO:
"Take the kids down there and do a bit of fishing.
"We've done it for the community to use."
The table was built by the correctional centre and bought by the club, pouring a slab around the legs of the table so it can't be pulled out.
Years ago, a table was stolen and the club raised funds to replace it.
Take the kids down there and do a bit of fishing.- Wayne Daly, The Pub Angling Club president
The table is the first one in its area, but three others dot the foreshore.
The fishing club has up to 60 members and regularly donates money to local charity organisations like Ronald McDonald House, and schools through its raffles at The Pub on Gunnedah Road.
It's main aim is to support the community, and it works to restock rivers and dams and get rid of pest fish, carp.
Last month nearly 300 people took part in the carp muster, removing 2,245 pest fish from Lake Keepit.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Eva is a Northern Daily Leader journalist based in Tamworth. She covers health, arts & entertainment, business, community, and a bit of everything else.
Eva is a Northern Daily Leader journalist based in Tamworth. She covers health, arts & entertainment, business, community, and a bit of everything else.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.