The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Education

Armidale Secondary College school captain Ashton Mace urges Presbyterian Church of Australia to alter view

Eva Baxter
By Eva Baxter
May 9 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Armidale Secondary College school captain Ashton Mace felt a duty to speak up against the Presbyterian Church of Australia's view. Picture by Laurie Bullock
Armidale Secondary College school captain Ashton Mace felt a duty to speak up against the Presbyterian Church of Australia's view. Picture by Laurie Bullock

AN unchangeable fact about someone's identity such as their sexual orientation, has no bearing on the quality of their leadership, a school captain has said.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Eva Baxter

Eva Baxter

Journalist

Eva is a Northern Daily Leader journalist based in Tamworth. She covers health, arts & entertainment, business, community, and a bit of everything else.

More from Education
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.