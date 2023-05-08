The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Latest News

On the market | 134 Warrah Drive, Calala | House of the Week

Updated May 8 2023 - 3:29pm, first published 2:40pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Property of the week | 134 Warrah Drive, Calala

Spacious and luxurious living | House of the Week
Spacious and luxurious living | House of the Week
  • 4 bedrooms
  • 2 bathrooms
  • 2-car garage
  • AGENCY: Burke and Smyth
  • AGENT: Jason Wherritt
  • CONTACT: 0429 003 877
  • PRICE: $870,000
  • INSPECT: By appointment

THIS new, four-bedroom residence offers an array of enticing features and amenities that will exceed your expectations.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.