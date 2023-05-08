Spacious and luxurious living | House of the Week

Calala in the Redbank Estate, this beautifully crafted home will appeal to families and retirees with local park with-in the estate only a short stroll away and of course the convenience of having a supermarket, tavern, chemist and multiple food outlets. Schooling is not an issue with Carinya Christian School only a few minutes drive along with Goodstart Early Learning Centre and Farrer Memorial Agricultural High School only down the road.