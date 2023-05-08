Spacious and luxurious living | House of the Week

THIS new, four-bedroom residence offers an array of enticing features and amenities that will exceed your expectations.
The clean line, front facade has contemporary finishes.
Upon entering the home, you'll notice the 9ft ceilings, which create an airy and open atmosphere throughout.
The thoughtfully designed layout includes a designated study space with a vertical timber feature, providing the ideal environment for productivity and concentration.
Additionally, a formal lounge room provides a sophisticated space for entertaining guests or enjoying some quiet relaxation.
The expansive open plan living design is a feature of this home, perfect for hosting gatherings with family and friends. There is a seamless flow from the living area to the well-equipped kitchen, which has stone benchtops and a walk-in pantry. The inclusion of quality Smeg appliances, such as the underbench electric oven, dishwasher, concealed rangehood, and induction cooktop, ensures meal preparation is effortless and enjoyable.
There is plenty of storage, including a walk-in linen cupboard and triple built-in linen cupboard. Every detail has been meticulously considered to provide a practical and clutter-free living experience.
Outside are countryside views from the expansive tiled area. Whether you're hosting a lively gathering or simply seeking solace with a captivating book, this outdoor space offers the perfect setting to soak up the morning sun and embrace the beauty of your surroundings. The open plan living area and kitchen connect to the outdoors, enhancing the indoor-outdoor flow and creating a captivating ambiance.
This four-bedroom home offers a spacious and luxurious living experience, enhanced by modern amenities and a thoughtful design. Don't miss the opportunity to make this exceptional residence your own and enjoy a lifestyle of luxury and refinement.
Calala in the Redbank Estate, this beautifully crafted home will appeal to families and retirees with local park with-in the estate only a short stroll away and of course the convenience of having a supermarket, tavern, chemist and multiple food outlets. Schooling is not an issue with Carinya Christian School only a few minutes drive along with Goodstart Early Learning Centre and Farrer Memorial Agricultural High School only down the road.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.