'Hats Off to Country' in Tamworth from July 6 to 9, 2023

By Newsroom
Updated May 8 2023 - 1:03pm, first published 1:00pm
Country Music Coordinator Cheryl Brown and musician Lane Pittman are excited for Tamworth's Hats Off to Country music festival. Picture by Gareth Gardner, file
With less than three months until Tamworth's premier mid year Hats Off festival organisers have unveiled a very 'cool' line up, which will include Golden Guitar Award-winning artists Andrew Swift, Ashleigh Dallas and Kristy Cox coming together for their show, 'A Golden Round', at Moonshiners on Saturday, July 8.

