With less than three months until Tamworth's premier mid year Hats Off festival organisers have unveiled a very 'cool' line up, which will include Golden Guitar Award-winning artists Andrew Swift, Ashleigh Dallas and Kristy Cox coming together for their show, 'A Golden Round', at Moonshiners on Saturday, July 8.
Andrew Swift won for Male Artist of the Year, Ashleigh Dallas Traditional Country Album of the Year for In the Moment, and Nashville-based, South Australian, Kristy Cox won Bluegrass Recording of the Year for Good Morning Moon at the 2023 January event.
Read also:
In an intimate setting the three singer-songwriters will perform and share personal stories about songs they've written.
Also added to the program is Fall Creek, which sees the merging of the Viper Creek Band and Hurricane Fall. Tickets are on sale now through the venue, West Tamworth League Club, where they'll perform on Saturday, July 8.
Tamworth Regional Council's country music coordinator Cheryl Brown said the line up was looking "very exciting".
"From songwriter rounds with multiple Golden Guitar award-winning artists, to the best country party bands in Australia, there will be something for everyone at the 2023 Hats Off to Country," she said.
These additions come on top of an already star-studded list of country music performers for the 23rd Festival which includes members of the Tamworth Songwriters' Association, the Australian Bush Balladeer Association, the CMAA Junior Academy and Beccy Cole and Adam Harvey.
2023 Toyota Star Maker Loren Ryan, winner of the 2023 Best of the Buskers Lane Pittman, Duncan Toombs, Nashville-based Australian, Travis List, Lawrie and Shelley Minson, Brooke Harvey, Allison Forbes, The Versatiles, Katie Jayne, Sally-Anne Whitten, JB Paterson, Good Corn Liquor, CK & The 45s will also take the stage.
Crowd favourite the Cowboy Crawl will also be back for a fifth year, visiting a range of venues, kicking off by coach from 5:30pm Saturday July 8.
To purchase tickets and find out more information visit www.hatsofftocountry.com.au.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.