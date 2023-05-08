The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Court and Crime

Three people injured in two-car crash on O'Briens Lane at Calala in Tamworth

Breanna Chillingworth
By Breanna Chillingworth
Updated May 8 2023 - 3:55pm, first published 12:15pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The cause of the crash is being investigated by police. Picture from file
The cause of the crash is being investigated by police. Picture from file

Three people have been taken to Tamworth hospital after a car crash on the edge of the city on Sunday night.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Breanna Chillingworth

Breanna Chillingworth

Deputy Editor and Court Reporter

Northern Daily Leader Senior Crime and Court Reporter

More from Court and Crime
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.