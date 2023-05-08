Three people have been taken to Tamworth hospital after a car crash on the edge of the city on Sunday night.
Police, fire crews and ambulance paramedics rushed to O'Briens Lane, Calala, about 9pm on Sunday, May 7, after reports of a two-car crash.
A spokesperson for Ambulance NSW confirmed paramedics treated three patients at the scene.
A man, believed to be aged in his early 20s, was treated for head injuries.
He was taken via ambulance to Tamworth hospital and was believed to be in a stable condition.
Two other patients were treated for shock at the scene and had no reported injuries, the spokesperson said.
They were also taken to Tamworth hospital for assessment, and were in a stable condition.
The cause of the crash is being investigated.
