The Swans women have produced their "most compete performance in a while" in beating the Nomads by 65 points at Bellevue Oval.
So says Swans president Josh McKenzie, who also said an undermanned Swans men's side produced a "great performance" in losing to a "very good" Nomads outfit in the grand final replay.
The final score in the women's game was 9.20 (74) to 1.3 (9), while in the men's clash it was 13.11 (89) to 9.8 (62).
McKenzie said "anyone of 12" players could have been in the Swans' best three players in the women's contest.
Read also:
"People were productive across all the lines of the team," he said. "So it was really good to see.
"The scoreline probably didn't reflect the effort that the Nomads put in.
"They [the Swans] were tested fairly well. It wasn't until later that they really took control of the game."
McKenzie said the display was also "very promising in terms of some of the newer players and the way they fitted in".
The Swans were coming off a season-opening eight-point loss to the Kangaroos.
McKenzie said the Swans' understrength men's outfit were also "carrying a few blokes who were probably a little bit short of fitness".
Despite that and the quickness of the game, the Swans were still in the match a three-quarter time - "a testament to their grit", he said.
New England led by three points heading into the final term.
"Just the run the Nomads had in the fourth quarter was probably a little bit too much for us," McKenzie said. "But we still had some chances in the fourth quarter that we didn't quite take."
Nomad Fraser Menzies booted nine goals, while Swans duo Damien Thom and Jake Cosgrove both kicked three goals.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
I’m passionate about writing stories that resonate with people. And I’m genuinely interested in the people I interview; I want to know about them and present their stories in a meaningful way.
I’m passionate about writing stories that resonate with people. And I’m genuinely interested in the people I interview; I want to know about them and present their stories in a meaningful way.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.