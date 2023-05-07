The latest Tamworth harness meeting provided Moonbi trainer Dean Chapple with both the highs and lows of the sport.
Chapple enjoyed a win in taking out the opening event on the program behind Straytothepoolroom, before being involved in a race fall in the fifth race.
The Ringmaster, who commenced from the one barrier and is trained and driven by Chapple, blundered and fell not long after the barrier rose in race six, the Hazell's Farm & Fertilizer Services Pace.
"It was my first day as a professional trainer and my worst day ever," said Chapple.
"The fall itself was okay. But when my second runner in the race (Marni White) hit me from behind, that's when the chaos happened."
Marni White was driven by Chris Shepherdson, while the Ringmaster was the only horse to fall in the race.
Chapple remarkably was cleared of any injuries and The Ringmaster escaped with grazing to his knees.
"For the amount of time that I have been around in races that was probably one of the worst (incidents) but I got up and walked away. I'm pretty lucky," he said.
The horse just grazed his knee and will fight on in another race.
Chapple said that what he thought was going to be a good day "turned into a horrible 24 hours".
"I didn't now how I would be when I woke up the next day but surprisingly, I only felt a little bit stiff," he said.
"The fall finished my day off on the track."
With 15 horses in work and his children, Jack and Elly, having left home, Chapple decided to turn professional as a trainer and driver. He is supported by his wife, Julie.
"I thought it was getting a bit hectic at home with the number of horses in work, and the kids have left home, so I thought its time to turn professional," Chapple said.
While undertaking her studies at the Newcastle University, Elly is still engaged in harness racing - with the 20-year-old driving winners in the Hunter Valley including at Bankstown on Monday with the Tiarn Sutton-trained Taramin.
Meanwhile, 16-year-old Jack is working for the successful Bernie Hewitt stables at Bathurst and has driven six winners in his fledgling career.
