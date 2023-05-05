The Jono Dunlop who emerged from the old Northern Daily Leader building on a brilliant autumn morning was the best version of him.
At age 29, this married father of two girls - the senior engineer of operations at Tamworth Regional Council, and the Tamworth Magpies' longstanding No 12 - has found his sweet spot in life.
"I'm very happy where I'm at," said Dunlop, who was raised in Gunnedah and Wee Waa and went to high school in Tamworth. "I've been working pretty hard to get myself to where I am."
In short, Dunlop said he was "definitely" where he should be. "I'm not really looking anywhere else at this stage."
This time last year, Dunlop and Georgie - who hung out together at Carinya Christian School before becoming a couple at the University of Newcastle - had just welcomed little Norah into the world.
Their other daughter, Leah, is almost three. "It's the best job in the world," Dunlop said of parenthood.
Back in Tamworth after finishing uni, the civil engineer linked with the Magpies. It's been a mutually beneficial relationship.
"Love the Magpies," he said. "It's been a home for me for the last three years that I've been playing for the club."
"I've never been at a club where I felt so welcomed so quickly," he added. "So it's got a special spot for me."
At Rugby Park on Saturday, winless Tamworth will look to ignite their season in a round three clash against Barbarians.
Despite Tamworth's poor start to the season, Dunlop is "excited" about the side's potential.
He said the side had been "building" over the opening two rounds, with a 75-point loss to St Albert's College followed by a 38-15 loss to Armidale.
"We improved dramatically last week," Dunlop said of the Armidale match. "So, hopefully, we can keep doing that for the rest of the season."
I’m passionate about writing stories that resonate with people. And I’m genuinely interested in the people I interview; I want to know about them and present their stories in a meaningful way.
