Students at Oxley High are collecting empty bottles and cans to help fundraise for sick kids within regional communities.
The year 12 students officially launched a campus-wide 'return and earn initiative' on Friday, May 5.
The aim is for every 10 cents earned per bottle or can at the local return and earn centre to be donated to Little Wings.
"I know a lot of Oxley students love their chocolate milk," year 12 student Dimity Webb said.
"So anything like chocolate milk bottles or cans we get from the canteen can be put in the return bin," she said.
Little Wings is a volunteer run charity that offers a free transport service to sick kids within regional and rural communities, enabling them to access life-saving medical services in the city.
"Tamworth is a regional city, we need to be able to fly people from here to Sydney," year 12 student Megan Swain said.
"Where everyone has the same advantage, and rural kids have the medical services they need."
Year 12 student Montana Logan said the fundraiser is also a great way to bring the cohort together and work towards a common goal.
Some of the other fundraising activities the students are running, include bake sales and raffles.
CEO of Little Wings Claire Pearson said during the last 12 months Tamworth has been one of the busiest sites for their missions.
"It's such an incredible thing to see country kids supporting country kids," she said.
"They are raising money to help kids in Tamworth have access to the medical care they need. So, we're just so proud and grateful to see kids, helping kids."
Ms Pearson said the charity helps fill in a "real gap" within health care, particularly around medical specialists.
"We want to make sure kids from the bush don't miss out on medical treatment just because of a postcode or circumstances."
Local Tamworth MP Kevin Anderson said student-run fundraisers like this one, display the community spirit instilled in the students at Oxley High.
Rachel is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader covering general news. Prior to this, she worked in various media outlets across Sydney. Do you have a story? Email Rachel at rachel.clark@austcommunitymedia.com.au
