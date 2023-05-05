The Northern Daily Leader
Home/Community/Community News

Professor Chris Moran has been appointed new Vice Chancellor at University of New England

RG
By Rachel Gray
Updated May 5 2023 - 3:04pm, first published 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Curtin University's professor Chris Moran will start as the new Vice Chancellor and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) at the University of New England in mid-July 2023. Picture supplied
Curtin University's professor Chris Moran will start as the new Vice Chancellor and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) at the University of New England in mid-July 2023. Picture supplied

Newly appointed University of New England (UNE) Vice Chancellor Professor Chris Moran said he is excited to be moving back to regional NSW where he spent a great deal of his youth.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
RG

Rachel Gray

Journalist

More from Community News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.