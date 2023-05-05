Stirring up a spectacle in its 43rd year, the Scone Horse Festival has returned to celebrate the equine capital of Australia.
"It brings together and acknowledges the part that horses play in the industry - whether it's pleasure or professional," festival president Andrew Cooper said.
"Scone is such a large equine area and [the festival is] a special way for us to celebrate horses and the people who work within the industry or enjoy the industry," he said.
Festivities kicked off on May 4 with a thanksgiving service at Uniting Church and major events are to follow on the weekend including the parade as the 'mane' event on Saturday, May 6.
"The parade is one of the biggest highlights, the streets become full of people and it's a wonderful spectacle," Mr Cooper said.
He said people will be able to take in the views of numerous horses as they click-clack their hooves down the streets of town in an equine extravaganza.
"This year's theme is 'Kings and Queens of the Stable' so we're encouraging everyone to come and do their floats based around that theme," he said.
Other events include farrier demonstrations, sheep dog trials, yarns night, polo, 'neighbour' art competitions, thoroughbred industry awards, school horse sports, horse shows, equine exhibitions, a stud farm tour and a sportsmen's luncheon.
Mr Cooper was expecting to see anywhere between five and 10,000 people over the course of the 10 day festival.
"It's nice to have it back from COVID days and we're trying to expand not just the Upper Hunter area but further afield, to make it an event that is on the calendar for everyone.
"Not just in New South Wales, but across Australia," he said.
Keen punters will also have a chance to frock up for the iconic Darley Scone Cup on May 12 and 13 and the festival will wrap up on May 14 with a picnic and fire at Lake Glenbawn.
"There's lots to see and do," Mr Cooper said.
