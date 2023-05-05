A VIOLENT string of assaults and fights between students at a New England School are now starting to appear on the kids social media platforms.
Boys and girls have been involved in attacks at Armidale Secondary College with the latest video circulating online on May 1.
It involved teenage boys fighting in a toilet with one knocked to the ground and unable to get to his feet as a number of students watched on.
Armidale police officer-in-charge Inspector Darren Williams said police have attended the school multiple times recently in attempts to clamp down on the behaviour.
"There is footage going around of the child having his head smacked into the bathroom basin, that's just not on," Inspector Williams said.
"These are criminal offences, you can't assault people and think you can get away with it.
"We're prosecuting people in relation to these assaults and others are being dealt with under the young offenders act."
Inspector Williams said kids trying to make a name for themselves online was making the situation worse.
"Social media is being used to its worst, unfortunately," he said.
"There's been a spate of them recently where some of these kids are using their social media platforms to get their profile out there.
"We'll be carrying out our duties so that the people involved are dealt with."
The police have been working with the school and the NSW Department of Education in multiple efforts through its liaison officers and the PCYC.
They hope to stamp out the behaviour as concerns grow among the school community.
"No parent wants to see their child injured and school is a place where they should feel safe," Inspector Williams said.
"When these things are reported we will take appropriate action."
The NSW Department of Education said support has been given to the parents and children who have been victims in the attacks.
"Armidale Secondary College does not tolerate anti-social behaviour," a spokesperson from the department said.
"The school is concerned about these incidents and has taken appropriate disciplinary action.
"Wellbeing support is being provided to affected students and their families.
"As police are involved, it would be inappropriate to comment further at this time."
Australian Community Media journalist with over 10 year's experience in providing quality news and sport stories.
