It is the first time a train load of timber has chugged-off from Liverpool Plains to Wagga Wagga.
Crawfords Freightlines' site manager Phill Davis said it is also the first time in about 19 years that timber has been carted via rail in NSW for the domestic market.
"There has been a change in the requirements of export timber overseas," Mr Davis said.
"The market is changing, but this is more a direction that the forestry corp has received from the state government to ensure we are supporting local markets."
The 70 train carriages stacked with wood chopped from nearby Walcha left Werris Creek Station via Crawfords' two joined locomotives named Spud and Carrot about 12.30 pm on May 5.
The train is headed to Wagga Wagga where the logs will be used to build houses.
Liverpool Plains Shire Council mayor Doug Hawkins OAM said the 2,700 tonnes of timber is the equivalent to taking about 70 trucks off the road.
"To us in the shire, that's a big thing because that amount of b-doubles with that sort of weight all adds to the damage on infrastructure," Mr Hawkins said.
Walcha Mayor Eric Noakes said the increase in demand for local timber will give the region a "good footing" in the industry.
"Because every time something happens in that industry it gives a little town like Walcha a bit of a shake," Mr Noakes said.
