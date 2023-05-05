THE daily commute is about to get a whole lot easier with a drive thru coffee shop ready to get grinding again.
An opportunity to expand is what has landed Nick Summers behind the coffee machine of the drive thru shop on a busy corner in North Tamworth.
The new owner, who also operates two bottle shops and supermarkets in Westdale and Oxley Vale, said the business was a new reason to keep doing what he "loves" and "enjoys".
There's big plans for the popular coffee spot on the corner of Bligh Street and Piper Street, with a fresh coat of paint, an expanded menu, and new trading hours on the cards.
An expansion will also see more hands on deck, with Mr Summers in the process of building a team of about 15 staff.
But in today's job "climate", the new owner said it hadn't been all smooth sailing.
He said since the pandemic, the amount of no-shows for interviews had skyrocketed, but he still had faith the right people were out there.
"It's difficult to find good employees," he said.
"But they are out there, we try and invest and train them, and just give people a go."
While it would be ideal to hire a team of trained baristas, Mr Summers said he knew this wouldn't be the reality.
"We're going to accommodate for that," he said.
"It's just what you have to do in this climate.
"Take what you can get and train them."
Coffee lovers from Moore Creek and Kootingal after their daily brew are expected to be the target market.
It's anticipated the store, which will operate under the new name 'Summers Coffee Xpress', will open by the end of May.
Tess Kelly is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, reporting mostly on Tamworth Regional Council, Gunnedah Shire Council, Liverpool Plains Shire Council and roads. Story tips can be sent to tess.kelly@austcommunitymedia.com.au and you can keep up with what's happening around the region via @TessKelly_ on Twitter.
