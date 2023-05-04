A VOLUNTEER firefighter has been immediately stood down after he was charged with arson as part of a months-long strike force investigation.
The 47-year-old Rural Fire Service (RFS) member is on strict bail to front Armidale Local Court for the first time next month after police moved on him in Uralla.
A spokesperson for the RFS confirmed to the Leader the man had been "immediately stood down".
"The man's arrest came as a result of cooperation between the NSW Police Force and the RFS," the spokesperson said.
"The RFS has zero tolerance for arson and works closely with NSW Police to investigate suspicious fires.
"No further comment can be made as the matter is now before the courts."
Police will allege in court the man deliberately lit a fire in grassland near Kingstown Road at Uralla on September 16, last year.
The police case will be the blaze scorched more than four hectares of grassland and a paddock before RFS firefighters managed to extinguish it.
New England police launched an investigation - codenamed Strike Force Nobility - into reports of suspicious fires across the Uralla area.
Detectives from the State Crime Command's Financial Crimes Squad's Arson Unit took over investigations under Strike Force Tronto, working with local police and RFS investigators.
Extensive investigations led officers to home in on the 47-year-old man at a home in Uralla about 8am on Wednesday morning.
He was arrested and taken to Armidale Police Station, where he was charged with intentionally causing fire and being reckless as to its spread. He also faces one allegation related to firearm storage.
In light of the man's arrest, the RFS spokesperson warned arson will not be tolerated.
"Arson is a criminal act that puts the lives of the public and firefighters at risk," the spokesperson said.
"Anyone stupid enough to deliberately light a fire should know you will be caught and brought before the courts."
The RFS spokesperson and police urged the community to report any suspicious activity.
Court reporter at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth.
