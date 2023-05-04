The southern hemisphere's biggest line dancing competition has kicked off in the country music capital of Australia, with hundreds of guests and dancers rocking up for the grand national.
The Mayworth festival started in the town hall on May 4, with competitions, social events, workshops, and a flash mob on Peel Street on Saturday, planned for the four-day event.
Among those amid all the glitz and glamour at the launch on Thursday, was president of the Line Dance Association of Australia, Roxanne Moates, who has been line dancing for about 30 years.
She is here with her troupe from Brisbane, which includes the youngest at 14 years of age to those over the age of 70, who will be toe-tapping to a range of beats that includes everything from Shivers by Ed Sheeran to country music singer Tyler Farr's Better in Boots.
And from Victoria, Matisse Donnellon, 14, has arrived with about 20 others in a group called Cowboys and Angels, which has "everyone from mums, grandmas and teenagers".
"It's pretty cool," Ms Donnellon said.
More than 500 dancers from across Australia and places such as Ireland, New Zealand and Singapore are expected to be among the competitors vying for the ultimate prize on Friday night.
Brisbane-based Diane Ferguson has won world and national titles in her 25 years since she started line dancing, and this year she will be on the dance floor with her 14-year-old granddaughter.
"It's just what makes me happy," Ms Ferguson said.
"Yes, we get nervous, but when we all come together from different areas, it's really about the friendships that we've created over the years."
It will be the final time Mayworth will be held in the regional city where it was all started about 21 years ago by founder Chris Watson.
"I've decided to hang up my boots and make this the last [Mayworth festival]," Mr Watson said.
"It's been a long road. My life, with business and family, has changed, so it's time for a bit of a break."
Mr Watson will continue his passion for line dancing, with classes and workshops throughout the year, while Mayworth heads to Melbourne for the first time in 2024.
"Who knows what the future might hold," Mr Watson said of The Last Hurrah-themed Mayworth festival.
"It could come back as a new event or evolve into something even more special for the community in years to come."
Ms Moates said she will miss travelling to Tamworth for the event.
"Next year Mayworth may not be here, but I don't think there will be a single person in the room who won't think back, and go; 'how amazing was Mayworth in Tamworth'? That will stay with us forever."
