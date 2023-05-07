The Northern Daily Leader
Wool shed worker shortage drives push for visa changes

By Victoria Nugent
May 7 2023 - 11:00am
Trainee shearers on the boards during a SCAA Shearer Woolhandler Training course.
An industry think tank searching for solutions to wool harvesting labour shortages will push to get shearing recognised on the skilled occupation list and offer more training to get extra foreign workers into sheds.

Victoria Nugent

National sheep and wool writer

