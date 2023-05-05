FIRST coal from a mine extension located near state heritage registered Dorothea Mackellar's Kurrumbede Homestead is expected as soon as mid-2024.
Investment of $150m to begin early mining of Whitehaven Coal's Vickery coal deposit, about 25km north of Gunnedah, has been approved, according to the company's quarterly report.
Phillipa Murray, former Dorothea Mackellar Memorial Society president, said the project is "like a coal mine on speed".
"They're hurrying it up," she said. "We never expected it to be starting now."
READ ALSO:
Early mining will include using infrastructure at the mining giant's nearby Gunnedah Coal Handling and Preparation Plant (CHPP).
Gunnedah residents were urged to fight to preserve the homestead of the late poet Dorothea Mackellar due to concern it would be affected by the coal mine expansion, proposed in 2018.
The Independent Planning Commission approved the project in 2020 with 184 strict conditions, a number of which were related to Kurrumbede.
Whitehaven has voluntarily committed to opening the Kurrumbede Homestead to the public for a range of activities, a spokesperson for the company said.
An open day was thrown in 2021 hosted by combined forces of Whitehaven and the Dorothea Mackellar Memorial Society.
A $500,000 investment in the progressive upgrade of Kurrumbede's gardens is continuing, the spokesperson said.
The half a million dollars towards the restoration of the gardens hasn't materialised, Ms Murray said.
The fact that the mine is going ahead is a great pity, she said.
"Fossil fuels are a thing of the past," she said.
"I think Gunnedah town is now about to feel the full effects of coal mining on its doorstep."
Construction is expected to commence in June 2023, with production ramping up in 2025.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Eva is a Northern Daily Leader journalist based in Tamworth. She covers health, arts & entertainment, business, community, and a bit of everything else.
Eva is a Northern Daily Leader journalist based in Tamworth. She covers health, arts & entertainment, business, community, and a bit of everything else.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.