The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Business

Gunnedah: Whitehaven Coal's Vickery mine approved for early mining

Eva Baxter
By Eva Baxter
Updated May 5 2023 - 5:20pm, first published 5:15pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dorothea Mackellar's Kurrumbede Homestead close to Vickery coal mine expansion. Picture from file
Dorothea Mackellar's Kurrumbede Homestead close to Vickery coal mine expansion. Picture from file

FIRST coal from a mine extension located near state heritage registered Dorothea Mackellar's Kurrumbede Homestead is expected as soon as mid-2024.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Eva Baxter

Eva Baxter

Journalist

Eva is a Northern Daily Leader journalist based in Tamworth. She covers health, arts & entertainment, business, community, and a bit of everything else.

More from Business
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.