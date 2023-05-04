Sleep in and you'll miss it, the skywhales are coming to town.
Thanks to a collaboration between the National Gallery of Australia, Tamworth Regional Gallery, and the Tamworth Regional Council, the hot-air balloon artistic experience titled Skywhales: Every Heart Sings will launch from No. 1 Oval, Kable Avenue, on the morning of Saturday, May 6.
"This is one of those events that will appeal to many, whether you're a lover of art or you're just up at that time of morning with your kids. Kids will love these beautiful skywhales as they inflate and go into the sky," council's events officer Crystal Vero said.
The goal of the exhibition is to allow Australians to experience art outside of traditional gallery settings.
The hot air balloon sculptures will begin inflating at 5:15am so they can rise with the morning sun.
At 6am, the launch will officially commence with a performance by Indie rock and Jazz musician Jess Green and the Tamworth Regional Conservatory of Music Choir.
To give the event a uniquely local flare, there will also be a performance by Tamworth's Gomeroi Dance Company.
Director of Tamworth Regional Gallery Bridget Guthrie said the "once in a lifetime" experience is all about being in the moment, taking in the combination of music, arts, and dance amongst the backdrop of a beautiful sunrise.
"It'll create a sense of awe," Ms Guthrie said.
"We feel very privileged to be able to have this tour come to us. It has been touring nationally through the National Gallery of Australia and we're one of only three regional venues," Ms Guthrie said.
There will also be bird watching walks and a free yoga class in the nearby Bicentennial Park after the main event.
The two balloons, named Skywhale and Skywhalepapa, were supposed to come to Tamworth in 2022, but that event was cancelled due to poor weather, meaning this event will be the first time the skywhales have come to town.
Ms Vero said the council is expecting 500 to 1000 people to attend, and that visitors may even come from out of town to see the whales take flight.
"It's going to be one of those events you don't see every day at the Tamworth CBD," Ms Vero said.
She said she encourages whale-watchers to bring picnic blankets and rug up as the weather forecast calls for a cold, crisp morning.
Vendors including Burger Bulls and A-OK Coffee will provide hot food and drinks for purchase.
Skywhales: Every Heart Sings, officially starts at 6am on Saturday, May 6, and will end at about 8:30am.
