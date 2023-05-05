As far as Brianna Brown (nee Trickett) is concerned, 2022 was one of the best years of her life.
"I think last year was the biggest, most rewarding year," Brown said.
"We won the footy grand final, I got married, we're renovating. Everything that happened last year was beyond my wildest dreams, I don't know that many years in the future can top that."
However, there is no doubt Brown will try to top it. Now in her second year as coach of the Dungowan Cowgirls, her debut season could hardly have gone better with a thrilling premiership victory..
In 2023, things are a little different. For one, Brown herself will not play as she has fallen pregnant.
And she is not the only player missing from last year. A number of the Cowgirls have had changes in their personal circumstances which have required them to move on.
In their place, Dungowan has welcomed a number of new faces, who Brown said are talented but still finding their feet.
"We've got a bit of a different team, a bit of a different look," she said.
"We've got some of the girls from last year, and some new girls as well. It's just about finding that mix of who plays where and who's best in what position."
That uncertainty within the playing group has so far this season not been detrimental to the Cowgirls' results, as they have scored two wins and one narrow loss to Gunnedah.
Judging by the team's record under her tenure, it would seem as though Brown has taken to coaching quickly and effectively.
While that is no doubt the case, at least in part, she emphasized her good fortune in being able to draw on the experience of someone like Luke Taylor.
"I work with Luke in NRL development, so I wasn't just thrown in the deep end," Brown said.
"And Luke was coaching the boys last year as well. We'd normally train at the same place and the same time, so if I ever needed help or to ask questions, he was always there."
This Saturday, Brown will guide the Cowgirls from the sidelines as they take on the Boggabri Kangaroos in Dungowan, which will also be the club's Sponsors Day.
Although the visitors have had a tough start to the year - three losses and a for-and-against differential of 96 - Brown knows better than to underestimate any opponent.
"I've been out to Boggabri and I think we nearly lost, it was quite close," she said.
"I take nothing away from any team ... it just depends if you turn up on the day. You could have the best team in the world, and some days you're just off."
