Group 4: Brianna Brown looks to replicate dream season in 2023

By Zac Lowe
May 5 2023 - 1:33pm
Brianna Brown had a phenomenal year in 2022, and hopes she and the rest of the Dungowan Cowgirls can reach similar highs this year. Picture by Zac Lowe.
As far as Brianna Brown (nee Trickett) is concerned, 2022 was one of the best years of her life.

