Thousands of Tamworth residents experienced the iconic Skywhales give their final performance as part of a three-year national tour.
A spokesperson for Tamworth Regional Council said an estimated 2000 people braved the early-morning cold at No. 1 Oval on Saturday morning to witness the artistic event Tamworth's mayor called "a huge success".
"I think the success of the event speaks for itself. It absolutely amazes me that so many people got out on such a cold morning to watch this show, which was just magnificent," mayor Russell Webb said.
Crowds began gathering at 5am for the event, which featured the launch of two hot-air balloon sculptures, Skywhale and Skywhalepapa, alongside a musical performance by Indie rock and Jazz musician Jess Green and the Tamworth Regional Conservatory of Music Choir, and a traditional dance from the Gomeroi Dance Company.
The mayor said council is looking into hosting more artistic initiatives similar to Skywhales: Every Heart Sings, which featured themes of environment, care, evolution and sustainability.
"Our city continues growing and we've become quite cultural in many ways," Cr Webb said.
He said residents were grateful the event could go ahead, after last year's skywhale appearance was cancelled due to poor weather.
"Tamworth is very lucky to have been able to attract art of this calibre for our residents to enjoy," Director of Tamworth Regional Gallery and Museums Bridget Guthrie said.
Originally from Austin, TX. Wasn't born in Tamworth but I got here as soon as I could! Drop me a line at jonathan.hawes@austcommunitymedia.com.au
