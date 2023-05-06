The Northern Daily Leader
Home/Community/Community News
Photos

Skywhales fly over Tamworth in 'big success' for regional arts

Jonathan Hawes
By Jonathan Hawes
May 6 2023 - 6:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Thousands of Tamworth residents experienced the iconic Skywhales give their final performance as part of a three-year national tour.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jonathan Hawes

Jonathan Hawes

Journalist

Originally from Austin, TX. Wasn't born in Tamworth but I got here as soon as I could! Drop me a line at jonathan.hawes@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Community News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.