The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Health

Walgett drinking water now being sourced from Namoi River

By Newsroom
Updated May 4 2023 - 11:39am, first published 11:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Water minister Rose Jackson meets with stakeholders in Walgett to discuss the town's water situation. Picture supplied, file.
Water minister Rose Jackson meets with stakeholders in Walgett to discuss the town's water situation. Picture supplied, file.

For the first time since 2019 Walgett residents will soon have access to drinking water sourced from the Namoi River.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Health
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.