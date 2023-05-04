The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Business

Currabubula Pub and Cafe changes hands as Sydney family take the reins

Tess Kelly
By Tess Kelly
May 4 2023 - 6:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kathy Smith will hand over the keys to the Currabubula Pub and Cafe after eight years. Picture by Peter Hardin
Kathy Smith will hand over the keys to the Currabubula Pub and Cafe after eight years. Picture by Peter Hardin

OWNING a cute, old, country pub has been a dream for Kathy Smith ever since she pulled her first beer.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tess Kelly

Tess Kelly

Journalist

Tess Kelly is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, reporting mostly on Tamworth Regional Council, Gunnedah Shire Council, Liverpool Plains Shire Council and roads. Story tips can be sent to tess.kelly@austcommunitymedia.com.au and you can keep up with what's happening around the region via @TessKelly_ on Twitter.

More from Business
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.