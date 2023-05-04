OWNING a cute, old, country pub has been a dream for Kathy Smith ever since she pulled her first beer.
That dream became a reality in 2015 when she took a "risk" and bought the Currabubula Pub and Cafe with now-husband Wayne Smith.
"It's been a great ride ever since", Ms Smith told the Leader, but after eight years running food and pouring drinks, the keys to the popular watering hole have officially changed hands.
Ms Smith, who cut her teeth working at The Pub and Dominoes nightclub in Tamworth, said "good old fashioned food and hospitality" is what helped to build the business up when the family took over.
READ ALSO:
She said pub work had always been a passion, but career and family commitments had put the dream on the back foot.
"When this came along, it was like riding a bike," she said.
"It was like 'OK we're back behind the bar, let's pull this beer'."
In the early days, local support for the pub had dwindled, but this changed "tenfold" once the pub doubled as the "hub" for the community.
Ms Smith said between garden and knitting club meetings, pool competitions, first birthday parties, and weddings, the old pub had become an institution for locals.
"The 'Curra' community is amazing," she said.
But it hasn't been all beer and skittles, the outgoing publican said the pandemic, mice plagues, drought, floods and fires posed real challenges for the business.
"With COVID, it felt like a death in the family," Ms Smith said.
"I was personally devastated."
But it was at this time Ms Smith's two children, Lachlan and Regan Dodd moved home to the pub and the community really "rallied behind" the family.
"The local community really stepped in and thought, if we don't support Kath, she's not going to have a pub, and we're not going to have a pub in the community ever again," she said.
With the help of her kids, 'Curra' team launched takeaway two nights a week, and pumped out more than 200 meals on average each week.
"That was just phenomenal ... it was just heartwarming," Ms Smith said.
Between Easter egg hunts, Christmas parties and two-up on Anzac Day, "having a bit of fun" is a non-negotiable when you walk through the doors of the historic pub.
And after working hard to create the family-friendly, fun-loving environment, Ms Smith said she hoped the new owners, a young family re-locating from Sydney, would carry on the tradition.
"They've just got a beautiful vibe about them, they're motivated, they're young, and the world is their oyster."
The key handover will mark the third woman in a row tasked with the role of publican for the tiny village.
It'll be a busy first weekend for the new owners, with thousands of people expected to flock to Currabubula for the boutique markets.
As for Ms and Mr Smith, the pair are "ready for their next adventure"; one which will see them hit the road in a 40-foot motor home.
"It's sad in some ways, but very exciting in others," Ms Smith said.
"But we're ready to enjoy the fruits of our labour."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Tess Kelly is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, reporting mostly on Tamworth Regional Council, Gunnedah Shire Council, Liverpool Plains Shire Council and roads. Story tips can be sent to tess.kelly@austcommunitymedia.com.au and you can keep up with what's happening around the region via @TessKelly_ on Twitter.
Tess Kelly is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, reporting mostly on Tamworth Regional Council, Gunnedah Shire Council, Liverpool Plains Shire Council and roads. Story tips can be sent to tess.kelly@austcommunitymedia.com.au and you can keep up with what's happening around the region via @TessKelly_ on Twitter.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.