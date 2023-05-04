On the surface, Jarrod Denman and Kirsty Koutoulas don't share much in common.
The former hails from a rugby league background, where he was a forward known to be unafraid of taking big hits in both attack and defence.
The latter was a professional musician for many years and currently works as an equine nurse.
But upon further inspection, the pair do have some key attributes in common, which they hope will help them find success in their shared passion: boxing.
They both had their first fights past the age of 30. And both One2Boxing members share a hunger for success and a work ethic which, they believe, none of their opponents can match.
They will put that theory to the test this Saturday, when they fight in Dubbo on the Thunder Down Under fight night card.
Also read:
It will be Denman's second fight in eight days, after he secured a dominant decision last weekend in Cessnock.
"Jarrod's one of those fellas, an ex-football front-rower," One2Boxing head coach, Jamie Carroll, said.
"He's just like 'Give me another hit-up'. It doesn't worry him to fight twice in a week, I think he'd fight twice in a day."
Koutoulas, meanwhile, is less than a month removed from her debut bout, an exhibition fight in Newcastle.
Though the fight wasn't resulted, Koutoulas said she "definitely" wouldn't have won if it had been, which has led her to focus more on her mentality leading into this weekend's fixture.
"I noticed my thoughts while I was fighting in that exhibition, they were very scattered," she said.
"I wasn't focused. The physical stuff is all good, I'll work on my technique until the day I die and I'm not unhappy where I'm at [physically] right now.
"But just being really focused and having that deep self-belief [is the priority]."
Denman is two from two in his burgeoning career, and with a stamina inside the ring that Carroll believes few heavyweights can match, hopes to stay unbeaten.
And although Koutoulas' upcoming bout was supposed to be her first official fight, it is now another exhibition after a late change of opponent.
"That's just boxing," Carroll said.
Indeed, it is. And despite starting relatively late, both Koutoulas and Denman are shaping up to be forces in the sport.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.