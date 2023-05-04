Tamworth trainer Brendan James may have found himself a little stable superstar.
Dougs Rules set a new track record for three-year-olds at Tamworth last week, producing a mile rate of 1.55.9 for 1609 metres. He broke the record he set in March of 1.56.1.
Don't be fooled by the name. Dougs Rules is in fact a Shoobees Place-Immortal Jet filly.
"I syndicated her out and that was my opening line: 'We have a girl named Doug, do you want to be an owner?'" said James.
James also followed his father, Rodney, into the sport.
And the 31-year-old is enjoying the ride.
"I have had a good season so far and trained 10 winners in the first five months of this year," he said.
James, who commenced his training career in 2014 as a hobby, has produced 32 career wins.
"I hope the winners keep rolling my way," he said.
The syndicate who are enjoying the wins of Dougs Rules include first- time harness racing owners in Greg Winter, Jordan Dinsey, Shane Hillier, Adam Erich and James' partner, Emily Wilkin.
"Syndication is great for the industry," James said. "It is a cheap way of being involved in the industry and a good way to have some fun - it's all about the photo on the wall and the experience.
"I will try to race her in her own age group which is hard around this area - but I think she is good enough to travel with, so we will be looking to target some nice races for her."
Dougs Rules has had four race starts for the James stables, winning three times and setting two track records.
Pacing for Pink is about to hit the Paceway, with funds raised to go to the McGrath Foundation for breast-care nurses.
In NSW there are 75 drivers who will wear the pink pants when they are competing on the track, with other states also supporting the good cause.
Friday night will see Tamworth trainers Anthony Missen (Unsully), Jamie Donovan (Paratrouper), Greg Coney (Roclea Image and Runfromterror) and Tom Ison (Metallica Man) contest the $14,000 TAB Regional Championships Hunter heats in Newcastle.
Metallica Man from the Tom Ison stables will come in off a last-start win at Newcastle on April 28, where he recorded a mile rate of 1.54.8 for 1609 metres, while stablemate Majic Moment will contest the John Taylor Memorial on the same program.
Danny Mackney will also support the Newcastle meeting with Muddy Montana.
The NSW Standardbred Owners Association is set to host its bonus races, with Tamworth set down for May 17.
To be eligible for the $2,500 bonus, which is on top of the regular prizemoney and consists of a $1,500 certificate and $1,000 in cash, the managing owner must be a NSWSOA member prior to nominations closing for the race meeting.
