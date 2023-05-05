The price of water is set to spike yet again as the state's peak supplier seeks to preempt future price shocks.
Water NSW has proposed changes to rural bulk water charges which would incorporate the costs of future demand, but they have to be reviewed by the Independent Pricing and Regulatory Tribunal (IPART) before being implemented.
According to IPART's draft decision, the body "does not consider it reasonably necessary" to incorporate these future costs and is instead planning to limit increases in charges "to inflation of about 7% from 1 July 2023".
While such an increase would be lower than what Water NSW wants, it's higher than Tamworth's local council had planned for in its draft budget for the 2023 - 2024 financial year.
"Council had already allowed for a 4% increase in charges in the 2023 - 2024 budget draft. Council are now in the process of amending the 2023 - 2024 budget draft to reflect the 7% increase," a spokesperson for Tamworth Regional Council said.
In the last financial year, the council paid Water NSW about $1.425 Million in bulk raw water charges.
A 7 per cent increase would mean an increase of nearly $100,000 over the total cost of raw water, since council has already set aside enough to cover a 4 per cent increase (about $57,000), it could be required to come up with an additional $43,000 to make up the budget shortfall.
For direct consumers, the problem could be even worse, according to local grower Ian Coxhead.
"IPART really should consider that their customers went through a really hard time during the drought, which only broke two years ago, and the recovery period is quite long and arduous and we were hit during COVID through the thick of it," he said.
He said he doesn't mind Water NSW putting prices up to cover increasing costs of supplying the wet stuff, but he disagrees with its current practice of charging different rates for each valley in the Murray-Darling basin.
"We understand that Water NSW have to cover their administration and running cost, but my beef with the Peel system is we're paying the highest charge in the state for water," Mr Coxhead said.
According to Mr Coxhead, customers in the Murray Valley are charged "ten per cent as much" as those in the Peel Valley.
His maths aren't far off; the draft decision shows the usage charge in the Murray Valley in Southern NSW could be $3.28 per megalitre, while Peel Valley customers could be charged $27.48 per megalitre, more than eight times as much.
Customers in the neighbouring Namoi Valley have it even worse, being charged at a rate of $34.62 per megalitre.
Mr Coxhead said the price discrepancy has been plaguing irrigators for nearly 50 years and has grown gradually worse since water regulations in the Peel Valley were first introduced.
"Basically irrigators are penalised for being in a relatively small valley ... over many many years we've put in submissions during the IPART hearings and really got nowhere," Mr Coxhead said.
He said bulk water charges should be handled on a state-wide basis, like postage or car registrations.
Submissions on the Draft Report can be made on IPART's website until Friday, May 19.
Originally from Austin, TX. Wasn't born in Tamworth but I got here as soon as I could! Drop me a line at jonathan.hawes@austcommunitymedia.com.au
