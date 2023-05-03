A MAN is behind bars accused of fleeing from a random breath test in an allegedly stolen car and leading police on a chase.
Aaron McKay fronted Armidale Local Court on Wednesday just hours after he was arrested and charged with a string of offences.
The 40-year-old made no bid for release in court and magistrate Greg Grogin formally refused bail.
Police claim McKay was behind the wheel of a Subaru Forester when officers stopped him for a random breath test on Gwydir Street in Moree just after midnight.
He produced his licence but then drove off, New England police said.
Officers followed him under lights but when he allegedly failed to stop the Subaru, a pursuit was sparked.
Police said the chase was called off a short time later due to safety concerns.
McKay was allegedly spotted by officers out on patrol about 4.45am, walking along Amaroo Drive, but is accused of running from the scene.
Police gave chase on foot and arrested him a short time later.
Checks revealed the Subaru had been stolen from an address in Moree earlier that night, and it was recovered in Auburn Street and returned to its owner, police said.
McKay faces charges of taking and driving a car without consent; police pursuit; driving recklessly or furiously in a speed or manner dangerous; and driving disqualified.
He is also accused of hindering or resisting a police officer in the execution of their duties; larceny; and entering inclosed lands without a lawful excuse.
He has not been required to enter any pleas.
The matter was adjourned to Moree Local Court next week.
The court heard McKay was already on bail for a separate matter at the time of his arrest, and it was revoked.
