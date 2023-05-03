The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Court and Crime

Aaron McKay refused bail after alleged police pursuit in stolen car in Moree

Anna Falkenmire
By Anna Falkenmire
Updated May 3 2023 - 5:09pm, first published 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The man was arrested by police in the early hours. File picture
The man was arrested by police in the early hours. File picture

A MAN is behind bars accused of fleeing from a random breath test in an allegedly stolen car and leading police on a chase.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Anna Falkenmire

Anna Falkenmire

Journalist

Court reporter at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth.

More from Court and Crime
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.