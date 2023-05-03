President of Legacy in Tamworth Greg Roese said he is honoured to be one of about 30 torch bearers who will carry the flame through the regional city when it arrives on July 4.
"It's a wonderful feeling to be able to represent Legacy in this amazing event," Mr Roese said
The Legacy Centenary Torch Relay kicked off in Pozières, France on April 23, to mark the start of a journey to commemorate 100 years since 'The Promise' was made to a dying soldier's mate in the trenches of WWI.
"I'll look after the missus and kids," he solemnly swore.
After a brief stop in London where the torch relay passed Buckingham Palace and King Charles III, the torch touched down in the West Australian town of Albany, on May 3.
It will now continue its journey to all 44 Legacy clubs across Australia before concluding at the Shrine of Remembrance in Melbourne, Victoria on October 13.
The torch relay will start at Hyman Park about 10 am on Tuesday, before continuing its journey through the streets flanked by members of the Australian Defence Forces (ADF) and the Lighthorse Brigade.
The relay will then pass a memorial bell tower at St Edward's Catholic Parish of Hillvue before heading along Gipps Street WWI Memorial Drive, past the Bicentennial Park Memorials and around Anzac Park where it will pass the Anzac Gates Memorial.
It will continue along Marius Street where the pipe band will join the relay at the Railway Park Memorials as it progresses down Bourke Street, left at Peel Street, and finally to Fitzroy Street for the lighting of the cauldron outside the town hall about 1 pm.
It is there where the unveiling of the Legacy centenary plaque will also take place.
A ticketed concert at the town hall is expected to start about 6 pm, where local musician Wendy Wood will officially launch her song based on 'The Promise'.
The Gunnedah Brass Band and Tamworth Choral Society will also be there.
And a 'welcome to country' will be a part of the whole event, but the details are yet to be confirmed.
For those wanting to get a jump start on the event, about 1000 white wooden crosses fixed in the centre with a red porcelain poppy will be placed around the Waler Pool at a 4 pm unveiling the day before.
And students from local schools will conduct a 'dilly bag lantern' parade at the site about 5 pm, followed by a barbecue and music courtesy of the West Tamworth Rotary Club.
Mr Roese was called up when national service was mandatory in Australia, and at the age of 21, he served 10 months of his two-year service on a tour of duty in Vietnam in 1968.
Upon returning to Australia, he discovered that his good mate Errol's wife and child were being supported by Legacy.
"I said, 'right, that's good enough for me'," Mr Roese said.
"It was one organisation I could get involved with and provide support. And that's how I came into Legacy."
Devastatingly, Errol was killed during an attack on battalion headquarters in Vietnam in 1968.
Legacy today assists the families of those whose loved ones were killed or injured while wearing the national uniform on the battlefield, whether during war or in peacetime.
