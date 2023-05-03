The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Latest News
Community

The Legacy torch relay will arrive in Tamworth on July 4

RG
By Rachel Gray
May 4 2023 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Legacy's Greg Roese at the recent Anzac day march outside the town hall where the torch's Tamworth relay will end on July 4 before heading to Newcastle. Picture by Rachel Gray
Legacy's Greg Roese at the recent Anzac day march outside the town hall where the torch's Tamworth relay will end on July 4 before heading to Newcastle. Picture by Rachel Gray

President of Legacy in Tamworth Greg Roese said he is honoured to be one of about 30 torch bearers who will carry the flame through the regional city when it arrives on July 4.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
RG

Rachel Gray

Journalist

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.