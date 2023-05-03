The Northern Daily Leader
Troy O'Neile: Racing Appeals Tribunal upholds four-month ban

Mark Bode
By Mark Bode
Updated May 3 2023 - 4:28pm, first published 3:37pm
Tamworth trainer Troy O'Neile has been suspended for four months. Picture by Gareth Gardner
Tamworth horse trainer Troy O'Neile has had his appeal against the severity of his suspension for on-course sexual harassment upheld by the Racing Appeals Tribunal.

