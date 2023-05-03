Tamworth horse trainer Troy O'Neile has had his appeal against the severity of his suspension for on-course sexual harassment upheld by the Racing Appeals Tribunal.
Racing NSW's appeals panel had reduced O'Neile's suspension from seven to four months, but he appealed against the severity of the penalty to the RAT.
In January, Racing NSW stewards suspended O'Neile for seven months after he pleaded guilty to two charges.
The offences stemmed from the Christmas Eve meeting at Tamworth Racecourse on December 24.
O'Neile pleaded guilty to sexually harassing "a person employed, engaged, or participating in the racing industry", Racing NSW said.
He also pleaded guilty to improper conduct "towards a person employed in the racing industry", it said.
I'm passionate about writing stories that resonate with people. And I'm genuinely interested in the people I interview; I want to know about them and present their stories in a meaningful way.
