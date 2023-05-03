This Saturday, spectators will brave the cold to gather on Kamilaroi/Gomeroi country from dawn to witness the magic of skywhales who will be taking to the skies of Tamworth for the first time thanks to the National Gallery of Australia.
The skywhales are part of the Gallery's national collection, which belongs to the Australian people.
Through touring diverse exhibitions, the National Gallery shares the various artistic voices and cultures that are represented onsite in Kamberri/Canberra across the country.
Public art is a part of our public history, of our evolving culture and our collective memory. It reflects and reveals the ideas and values of our society and adds meaning to our towns and cities.
The stories and journey of the skywhale family spark conversation as they explore big ideas of sustainability, evolution, family, community, and imagination.
Featuring history's best-known artists and leading contemporary artists from abroad, touring exhibitions also demonstrate the breadth of artmaking in this country.
Piccinini, for example, is a renowned Australian contemporary artist known globally for her hyperreal creations, with the skywhales being some of her most famous works.
"The skywhales have become a part of our country's contemporary culture. With touring initiatives such as Skywhales: Every Heart Sings, we have the ability to connect with all Australians and elevate the role art can play in our lives," said National Gallery Director Dr Nick Mitzevich.
The National Gallery works with regional partners to find new ways to tour the collection and experience art outside of traditional settings with the intent to break boundaries and stigmas that deter visitors from galleries.
Art is for all Australians and through touring exhibitions and art like this, regional Australians can access the national collection and world-class art in their own communities.
"This is a once in a lifetime opportunity for our Tamworth community to experience art in a new way and witness the skywhales in their glory," said Bridget Guthrie, Director, Tamworth Regional Gallery & Museums.
"Placed in public sites, this art is intended for everyone. We are extremely grateful to the National Gallery of Australia for continuing to develop touring exhibitions that can bring internationally significant art to our region, and centre Tamworth as a space for quality and innovation in art."
Viewers are encouraged to arrive at Bicentennial Park on Kable Avenue at 5:15am to witness the magic surrounding each hot air balloon inflation. Once there is light in the sky, Skywhalepapa and Skywhale will depart on their journey across the Tamworth skies.
