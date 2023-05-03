The Northern Daily Leader
The skywhales will take flight over Tamworth on Saturday May 6

By Tamworth Regional Gallery
May 3 2023 - 3:45pm
Skywhale artist Patricia Piccinini at the launch of Skywhalepapa in 2021. Picture supplied
Skywhale artist Patricia Piccinini at the launch of Skywhalepapa in 2021. Picture supplied

This Saturday, spectators will brave the cold to gather on Kamilaroi/Gomeroi country from dawn to witness the magic of skywhales who will be taking to the skies of Tamworth for the first time thanks to the National Gallery of Australia.

