The Northern Daily Leader
Home/Community/Community News
News

Farmers reporting increased mouse activity within the Tamworth and Liverpool Pains region

RC
By Rachel Clark
May 6 2023 - 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Millions of dollars of crops were destroyed during 2021's mouse plague in NSW and south Queensland. Picture NSW Farmer Association.
Millions of dollars of crops were destroyed during 2021's mouse plague in NSW and south Queensland. Picture NSW Farmer Association.

Farmers are reporting increased mice activity and fear a repeat of the devastating mouse plague which hit the state two years ago.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
RC

Rachel Clark

Journalist

Rachel is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader covering general news. Prior to this, she worked in various media outlets across Sydney. Do you have a story? Email Rachel at rachel.clark@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Community News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.