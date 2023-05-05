The Northern Daily Leader
Home/Community/Community News
What's on

Dog races, flying whales, a market or two, there's plenty to do this weekend

By Newsroom
Updated May 5 2023 - 3:23pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Skywhalepapa and Skywhale are headed for Tamworth. Picture supplied.
Skywhalepapa and Skywhale are headed for Tamworth. Picture supplied.

Skywhales set to delight

Viewers are encouraged to head to Bicentennial Park on Kable Avenue to witness the magic surrounding each hot air balloon inflation from 5:15am on May 6.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Community News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.