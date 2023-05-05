Viewers are encouraged to head to Bicentennial Park on Kable Avenue to witness the magic surrounding each hot air balloon inflation from 5:15am on May 6.
The Currabubula boutique market will be hosting up to 180 stallholders on May 7, offering shoppers a wide range of handmade goods, along with food, drinks, and live music.
Anyone who's anyone with a dog will be in Nundle this weekend.
It's non-stop action from the doggy high jump to the dress up competition and of course the main event, The Great Nundle Dog Race.
Events get under way Saturday May 6, from 10am.
Learn all about Moonbi's history.
Festivities kick off at 11am with the official unveiling of a new mural painted six months ago by artist Penny Shepherd, as well as speeches from members of the Tamworth Regional Council.
It will be Mayworth's last year in Tamworth, so it's your last chance to check out the action. There's everything line dancing from workshop dancing catering to all levels, four nights of social dancing, the Australian Line Dance Ball & Awards, choreography, vendors and competition dancing.
There will be four fun themes across each night of the festival including:
Cost: Pre-sale Prices: $25 Adult $15 Child (5-15 yo) Children Under 5 Free. A day pass (available at the door): $10 per person.
It will be a big weekend in Quirindi for the annual vintage machinery and miniature railway rally and swap meet.
More than 120 swap sites have been booked and are ready for trade from 7am Saturday May 6 and Sunday May 7.
A variety of miniature trains will be taking people for rides over the weekend. A street parade of vintage and veteran cars, trucks and tractors will be through the streets of Quirindi from 9:30am Saturday, May 6. Stationary engine enthusiasts from all over NSW and Queensland are also attending. Lots to see and do at Quirindi Rural Heritage Village this weekend.
