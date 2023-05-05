The Northern Daily Leader
Basketball: Rhys Chillingworth discusses Thunderbolts return ahead of Newcastle clash

By Zac Lowe
May 5 2023 - 4:30pm
Rhys Chillingworth was reticent to play sport this year due to his work, until he rediscovered his passion for basketball. Picture by Zac Lowe.
When the 2023 winter season began, Rhys Chillingworth had no interest in playing sport.

