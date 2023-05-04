The regional town of Barraba is inviting lovers of the royals to a special dinner and an exclusive viewing party for the coronation.
The boutique hotel, located on Queen Street, will livestream the historic coronation of King Charles III on the big screen, this Saturday, May 6.
The Playhouse Hotel owner Andrew Sharp said it will be a fun viewing party and is the second royal viewing event he has hosted.
"We have a small cinema here and we often stream things onto the screen," Mr Sharp said.
"When they had the royal wedding, we had a dinner party in the theatre. We had Earl Grey cocktails and watched the event on the big screen."
Along with the viewing of the special occasion, guests will be treated to a delicious, English themed meal of coronation chicken and English trifle.
Read also:
Coronation chicken is a culturally significant dish, as it was first invented and served at a luncheon to celebrate Queen Elizabeth II's coronation in 1953.
The Playhouse will not be serving Earl Grey cocktails this time round Mr Sharp said, but he will definitely be popping the champagne for the special occasion.
"I have a few die-hard royalists coming and we are sure to pop the sparkling," he said.
Mr Sharp said the most fascinating thing about the ceremony, for him, is not the pomp and frills, but the ritualistic aspect and the deep history behind the event.
For those who are unable to make the event, but still want to eat like royalty, here is the recipe to make coronation chicken at home.
Ingredients:
Method
The dressing/sauce comes together in as little as 7-8 minutes with few easy-to-follow steps:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Rachel is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader covering general news. Prior to this, she worked in various media outlets across Sydney. Do you have a story? Email Rachel at rachel.clark@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Rachel is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader covering general news. Prior to this, she worked in various media outlets across Sydney. Do you have a story? Email Rachel at rachel.clark@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.