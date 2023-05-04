Heat the extra-virgin olive oil in a large frying pan over medium-low heat.

Add in the onion, bay leaf and curry powder and gently cook for 2 minutes.

Add in the tomato paste, red wine and water and bring to a gentle boil.

Pour in the lemon juice and a pinch of sugar, then season with salt and freshly cracked black pepper to taste.

Simmer for 2 minutes, until the sauce is slightly reduced, then remove from the heat. Strain the sauce through a fine sieve and allow it to cool.

Once the sauce is ready, you can fold in the remaining ingredients.

In a large bowl mix together the prepared sauce with the mayonnaise, chopped apricots and crème frache.

Add in the chicken breast chunks, optional almond flakes, and mix gently all the ingredients together. That's it!